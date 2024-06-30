Watch: Rohit Sharma eats sand from Barbados pitch after India's T20 victory

Screengrab: ICC

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 5:08 PM

After winning the T20 World Cup and announcing his retirement from T20I cricket, India skipper Rohit Sharma ate sand from the pitch of Kensington Oval in Barbados.

With 4,231 runs in 159 games, Rohit is the format's best scorer going out. He also owns the record for most hundreds (five) in T20 internationals. He has won two T20 World Cups: the first in 2007 while competing and the current one in 2024 as captain.

In a video shared on the official Instagram account of the ICC, Rohit was seen living every moment of his final T20I match and making it a part of him for which he ate the soil of the pitch in Barbados.

Minutes after Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20Is on Saturday, India skipper Rohit Sharma joined his teammate's hands and bid adieu to the shortest format of cricket.

Summarising the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game.