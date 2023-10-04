Watch: Pakistan cricketers' reaction when asked to pick between Hyderabadi and Karachi biryani

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 5:00 PM

Biryani is not just a food; it is an emotion. Well, we are not the only ones saying this. The Pakistani cricket team, who are in India for the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, have picked their favourite when asked to choose between Hyderabad biryani, from the southern Indian city, and their region’s Karachi biryani.

In a video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Instagram, Pakistan captain Babar Azam, with his teammates Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Rauf, is seen rating the biryanis out of 10. The text on the clip reads, “Battle of the Biriyanis.”

Babar Azam gave Hyderabadi biryani eight out of 10, but at the same time, he pointed out that it was a “bit spicy”. Reacting to the dish, Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali said, “It all depends on the mood. If one is in the mood for some biryani, then 10 out of 10.” Hasan even confessed that he liked Hyderabadi biryani more.

Imam-ul-Haq, who is the nephew of ex-Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq, rated Hyderabadi biryani 11 out of 10. “It is fantastic. It is too good,” said the 27-year-old batter. However, Imam refrained from comparing the two biryanis, saying that it is quite difficult to choose which is better as both are very nice.

As per Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf, Hyderabadi biryani deserves a 20 out of 10 rating. Rauf said that he tried it for the first time and it was good.

After Pakistan’s warm-up game against Australia on Tuesday, popular Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle, who hails from the city, asked Shadab Khan about his experience of eating Hyderabadi biryani and the Pakistan all-rounder came up with a funny reply. "We are eating it daily, and perhaps that is why we are getting a bit slow," Shadab laughed.

Shadab Khan, who was leading Pakistan during the second warm-up fixture against Australia, was obviously referring to his side’s sloppy fielding in the game. Pakistan had to concede a 14-run defeat in that match. Batting first, the Aussies put up a mammoth total of 351 in the fixture.

During the run chase, Babar Azam pulled off a fine knock of 90 off 59 balls. Iftikhar Ahmed supported the Pakistan skipper by scoring 85-ball 83. Despite Babar and Iftikhar’s solid batting, Pakistan fell short of the target by 14 runs.

In their first warm-up match, Pakistan conceded a defeat at the hands of New Zealand by five wickets. Babar Azam’s men will kick off their World Cup 2023 journey against the Netherlands, in Hyderabad, on October 6.

