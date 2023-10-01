Watch: Pakistan cricketers enjoy team dinner in Hyderabad, take selfies with fans

Published: Sun 1 Oct 2023, 12:06 PM

The Pakistan men's cricket team has been enjoying India's warm hospitality and delectable cuisine since their arrival in Hyderabad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. This marks their first visit to India since the 2016 T20 World Cup.

On a Saturday evening, the entire Pakistan World Cup squad, including the coaching staff, ventured out for a team dinner. The Pakistan Cricket Board took to social media to share a glimpse of the same. The team also took selfies with staff and fans.

"Hangout in Hyderabad: Glimpses from the Pakistan team dinner," PCB shared the video. The team dined at 'Jewel of Nizam - The Minar'.

The Pakistan team received a spectacular welcome upon arriving in India as they landed to take part in the 2023 World Cup starting on October 5.

“The fantastic reception of the Pakistan team in India for the World Cup proves how much love the people of both countries have for each other’s players. This love was evident from the reception arranged at the Hyderabad airport. I congratulate the Indians for arranging a reception of this kind,” Ashraf said in a statement released by PCB.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan also revealed that he and the Pakistan players have received nothing but love since arriving in India. Babar Azam and his team received a warm reception at the Hyderabad airport.

What's on the menu?

With beef not available to all the 10 participating teams in India, Pakistan will rely on chicken, mutton, and fish for their daily protein intake. The team's diet chart, in possession of PTI, includes grilled lamb chops, mutton curry, the hugely popular butter chicken, and grilled fish.

For their carbohydrate intake, the team has asked the stadium caterer for steamed basmati rice, spaghetti in Bolognese sauce, a favourite of the late Shane Warne, and vegetarian pulao. Given that the Pakistan team will be in Hyderabad for almost two weeks, they may also enjoy the famous Hyderabadi biryani as a special treat.

