Watch: Pakistan cricketer Imam-Ul-Haq's wedding festivities begin; video of bride goes viral

Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq is set to marry Norway-based doctor Anmol Mehmood. The wedding festivities have already started with a Mehendi ceremony in Norway.

The Pakistan opener will exchange vows over the weekend, reported Geo News. The marriage ceremony and banquet will take place in Lahore.

Anmol has also shared a series of updates on Instagram, which have gone viral, garnering praise from netizens. In a video, we get a glimpse of the magical set-up and the bride-to-be, dressed in a gorgeous number for the special day.

Pakistani fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) has also shared a set of pictures featuring the bride-to-be.

The designer added that Anmol has picked a “traditional farshi gharara”. The stunning ensemble features intricate designs. It offers a harmonious blend of tradition, craftsmanship, and breathtaking aesthetics.

The wedding celebrations will begin with a qawwali (devotional song) night on Thursday, as per media reports. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and others are expected to attend the festivities.

Imam was part of Pakistan’s World Cup 2023 squad, but did not have an impressive outing at the tournament. Having featured in six matches, the 27-year-old scored 162 runs at an average of 27. Imam notched one half-century in the competition and registered a strike rate of 90.

Following his marriage, Imam is expected to join the Pakistan camp for Australia's Test tour.

