Watch: Inside Pakistan cricketer Faheem Ashraf’s mehendi ceremony

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 4:14 PM

Pakistan cricket fraternity is currently buzzing with wedding bells. All-rounder Faheem Ashraf is set to get married on November 25. Coincidentally, he will embark on this new journey on the same date as the opener Imam-ul-Haq. The pre-wedding festivities for Ashraf have kicked off with the Mehendi ceremony, as per media reports.

The Mehendi was hosted in Phool Nagar, Kasur district in the Punjab province of Pakistan on November 22, reported Geo News.

In a video shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), Faheem’s friends are grooving to the beats of the hit song Nach Lain De Ni Maino Yaar De.

In another video, the groom-to-be is seen vibing to the party numbers with his friends.

Faheem Ashraf got engaged in August. The news was confirmed by his Islamabad United teammate, close friend Hassan Ali, on X, formerly Twitter.

He simply tweeted, “Many congratulations on your engagement my brother.”

As per Geo News, Faheem Ashraf’s walima ceremony will take place on November 26.

Meanwhile, Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities kicked off on Wednesday with a Mehendi ceremony in Norway. The batter will marry Norway-based doctor Anmol Mehmood over the weekend. Images and videos from the ceremony featured the bride-to-be Anmol in a traditional "farshi gharara" adorned with intricate designs. The main event is anticipated to draw attendance from cricket luminaries such as Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, and others.

Although pictures featuring Imam’s fiancee Anmol have surfaced, there remains a veil of privacy surrounding Faheem Ashraf's fiancee.

Imam was in the Pakistan squad which took part in the World Cup 2023, held in India. Imam’s performance, however, left room for improvement as he recorded one half-century and registered a strike rate of 90 in the tournament.

Up next, Imam and Faheem will reunite with the team in Lahore on November 30. While the squad will undergo a training camp in Rawalpindi from November 23 to 28, both players were granted permission to skip the entire camp, as reported by Geo Super.

