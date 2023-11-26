Watch: Indian cricketer Shami saves man whose car rolled down mountain slope

Photo: PTI

Published: Sun 26 Nov 2023, 8:51 AM

Fresh from his exploits in the ODI World Cup, where he emerged as the highest wicket-taker for the hosts, India's pace ace Mohammad Shami turned a do-gooder on Saturday after he rescued a person who met with an accident in Nainital, which is a hill station in the state of Uttarakhand in India.

The speedster took to his official Instagram account to share a video of the rescue. In the caption, he said that the person was driving through a hilly road in Nainital when his car skidded off and rolled down a slope.

The pacer added that since his car was tailing the vehicle that met with the accident, he, along with the others in his car, could rush to the person's rescue and pull him out of the vehicle.

The pacer, who has been rested for the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia, is likely to be picked for the South Africa tour.

In a remarkable campaign that ended in the disappointment of the hosts finishing runners-up behind champions Australia, Shami took 24 wickets.

The hosts, who went unbeaten in 10 matches preceding the final, came unstuck in the championship clash against the 'Baggy Greens'.

His wickets came in just seven matches at an average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20, with the best being 7/57 against New Zealand in the semi-final.

He picked up three five-fors in the tournament, breaking several bowling records.

In the final, India struggled on a tough batting surface after Australia elected to field first.

Laboured fifties from KL Rahul (66) and Virat Kohli (54) took India to 240 for the loss of all 10 wickets in their 50 overs.

Chasing 241, Travis Head (137) and Marnus Labuschagne (58*) guided Australia to their sixth WC title at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

