Watch: Babar Azam plays golf ahead of Pakistan's do-or-die World Cup match against England

Published: Wed 8 Nov 2023, 11:51 AM

Pakistan will be up against defending champions England in a do-or-die World Cup contest on Sunday. Pakistan returned to winning ways having emerged victorious in their last two games. Now, ahead of the fixture, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam made full use of the leisure time by trying his hand at a game of golf in Kolkata. Babar was involved in a round of golf at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club, reported Indian Media.

A video of Babar playing golf has now gone viral on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

A report published by Geo Super said that Babar enjoyed some quality time on the golf course along with Pakistan coach Grant Bradburn, bowling coach Morne Morkel and batting coach Andrew Puttick. The report went on to state that the rest of the Pakistan cricketers took part in gym and swimming sessions at the team hotel.

Earlier, speculations were rife that Babar, who is rumoured to get married this year, was on a shopping spree in India. Multiple media reports had claimed that Babar even purchased a sherwani worth Rs700,000 (roughly Dh30,875) from famous Indian design label Sabyasachi. Apart from that, Babar was also rumoured to have bought gold jewellery for his bride-to-be.

But Saya Corporation, an athlete management agency that represents Pakistan cricketers, vehemently rubbished those reports calling them "utterly false.”

“We categorically refute these baseless claims and implore such media outlets to exercise diligent fact-checking before participating in any dissemination of misinformation, disinformation, or propaganda. Thank you," read a statement shared by Saya Corporation on X.

Pakistan, under the leadership of Babar, are currently placed in fifth position in the World Cup standings. Pakistan will be desperately aiming for a win against England to keep their chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. Pakistan will enter the fixture having won their last two games. They currently have eight points to their name in as many matches.

