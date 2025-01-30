Virat Kohli's return to Ranji Trophy draws huge crowd in Delhi

15,000 fans turned up to watch Virat Kohli's return to Ranji Trophy. — TV grab

A huge crowd turned up at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday as Virat Kohli made his much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy after 13 years. Fans gathered from the early hours of the morning, eager to witness the cricketing icon in action as Delhi faced Railways in the domestic tournament.

The excitement, however, led to a rush at the entry points, with only one gate initially being used for entry by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA). Delhi Police later confirmed that additional gates were opened to manage the crowd effectively.

"There was a rush at the time of entry as only one gate was being used by DDCA. Soon, the other gates were opened. No reports of any injuries," Delhi Police stated.

The overwhelming turnout at the stadium highlighted Kohli's immense popularity, even at the domestic level. His presence in the Ranji Trophy not only drew unprecedented attention but also reinforced his status as one of India's most beloved cricketers ever.

A fan, Mohd Gul Nawaz, says, "I have come from UP (Uttar Pradesh), just to watch the match. I have come here for Virat Kohli...This crowd is here for Virat Kohli."

Another supporter, Shantanu Mishra, echoed the sentiment, highlighting Kohli's unparalleled influence on Indian cricket.

"There is a huge crowd here. I don't think there ever was such a crowd here for a Ranji match," Mishra said.

"This kind of turnout is only possible for Virat Kohli. Otherwise, there is no reason for such a large gathering at a Ranji Trophy match. Maybe in Mumbai, such crowds are common, but not in Delhi. This crowd is here for Virat Kohli."

Many fans arrived at the venue in the early hours, hoping to secure the best possible view.

One devoted follower, Akash Kumar, had been waiting since dawn.

"I have been a huge fan of Virat Kohli since childhood. I have come from Sindhora Kalan. I have been here since 5.30 am to see him play," Kumar said.

"This is the first time I have seen such a crowd for a Ranji Trophy match. Everyone here is more excited for Kohli than anything else."