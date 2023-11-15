India superstar Virat Kohli makes history, hits 50th ODI century

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 3:40 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 3:51 PM

India superstar Virat Kohli hit his record 50th century in one-day internationals at the Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, surpassing the mark he shared with countryman Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli raised his arms aloft then sank to his knees and bowed to the fans with his helmet off after reaching three figures in the semifinal match against New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium. He was 100 not out after facing 106 balls in a virtually chanceless innings.

The 35-year-old Kohli, nicknamed “The King” in India and arguably the world’s most famous cricketer, was appearing his 279th match in ODIs after making his debut in the 50-over format in 2008.

It was his third hundred at this World Cup, which he is making his own. He finished the group stage as the top run-scorer in the tournament with 594 and averaging exactly 99.

