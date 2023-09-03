Viral video: Pakistan fan picks Virat over Babar, heartbroken after Kohli's poor show at Asia Cup

Beaten Samp Army to play a destructive Deccan Gladiators in Qualifier 2
Rain played spoilsport for millions of cricket fans in India and Pakistan as the highly anticipated clash between the two arch-rivals at the Asia Cup on Saturday (Sept 2) was abandoned.
However, one fan was particularly heartbroken when Pak pacer Shaheen Afridi dismissed India's star batter Virat Kohli. Live television broadcasters captured her reaction at the Pallekele cricket ground in Sri Lanka. This female Pakistani fan was expecting a power-packed performance from Kohli, not a measly four runs on the board.
Now, a post-match video of her supporting the Indian player and lavishing praise on him has gone viral. When questioned about her reaction to Kohli's wicket, she said, "Virat Kohli is my favourite. I came especially to watch the match because of him. I wanted to see him and expected a century, but I am heartbroken."
The interviewer asked if she was supporting both Pakistan and Virat, and she responded, showing flags of both countries painted on her cheek, "I am supporting India and Pakistan."
Meanwhile, when a Pakistani fan interrupted and asked her to support her own country instead of supporting India, she added that loving neighbours is not a bad thing.
When asked to pick between Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Virat, she chose Kohli without a second thought.
Many cricket fans on social media praised the girl for supporting the game of cricket.
India was bowled out for 266 inside 50 overs after electing to bat first. Pakistan couldn't start its reply, ruining the first one-day international between them since the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.
India batters struggled against Pakistan's three-pronged pace attack, all of whom clocked above 140 kph. Shaheen Afridi bagged four wickets and Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf three apiece.
Afridi, with the new ball, grabbed the big wickets of Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (4) to put Pakistan on top and Harris Rauf dismissed Shubman Gill (10) and Shreyas Iyer (14) to reduce India to 66-4.
