Video: India announces Men's Cricket team for Asia Cup 2023, full squad

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar informed the media of the playing 11 today

By Web Desk

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 21 Aug 2023, 12:51 PM

Last updated: Mon 21 Aug 2023, 1:05 PM

The Board of Cricket Control for India has announced the cricket team for Asia Cup 2023.

BCCI took to Twitter today to announce the members of the team that will represent India at the big league.

Take a look at the squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

The travelling stand-by player will be Sanju Samson.

Watch the video of BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announcing the Indian Men's Cricket team below.

