Venkatesh Prasad slams Pakistan ex-cricketer’s remarks on Virat Kohli's 'selfishness'

Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 4:47 PM

Virat Kohli scored a majestic century against South Africa at the World Cup on Sunday to match Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 49 ODI tons. Kohli's knock of 101 impressed many but there were some who felt that the strike rate at which he scored was not good enough.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez felt Kohli was a bit “selfish” and was focused on his personal milestone. Hafeez’s comments did not go down well with former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad. He rubbished the remarks as “funny.”

“Hearing funny arguments about Virat Kohli being selfish and obsessed with personal milestones. Yes, Kohli is selfish, selfish enough to follow the dream of a billion people, selfish enough to strive for excellence even after achieving so much, selfish enough to set new benchmarks, and selfish enough to ensure his team wins. Yes, Kohli is selfish,” Prasad wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Kohli remained unbeaten having pulled off a vital innings of 101 off 121 balls. His spectacular knock comprised 10 boundaries. Kohli’s 101 came at a strike rate of 83.47.

Hafeez pointed out that in a bid to score a century, Kohli was aiming to take a single in the 49th over of the match against South Africa. “I saw a sense of selfishness in Virat Kohli’s batting and this happened for the third time in this World Cup. In the 49th over, he was looking to take a single to reach his own hundred and he didn’t put the team first,” Hafeez said on the ‘Top Cricket Analysis’ show.

"I am not saying Virat didn't play well. He batted beautifully till he reached 97. The last three singles he took, I am talking about the intent. He was looking for singles instead of hitting boundaries. Who cares if he gets out on 97 or 99. Team should always be above personal milestone," Hafeez added.

Kohli has been in fine form at the World Cup having scored 543 runs at an average of 108.60 in eight matches. The 35-year-old currently finds himself in second position on the list of this World Cup’s highest scorers. South Africa’s Quinton de Kock is the highest scorer of the tournament with 550 runs in eight games.

Kohli’s crucial knock guided India to a formidable total of 326 against South Africa. Shreyas Iyer supported Kohli ably by scoring 77 runs off 87 balls. Kohli and Iyer stitched a solid partnership of 134 against Proteas. The target, eventually, proved to be challenging as South Africa folded for a lowly 83.

