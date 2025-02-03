UAE: Wasim Akram impressed with the quality of cricket in ILT20

David Warner of Dubai Capitals plays a shot during the match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. — Supplied photo

With the battlelines drawn for the ILT20 Season 3 finale, Pakistan bowling legend Wasim Akram put his weight behind the Desert Vipers to outshine.

While the Vipers were the first team in this season to book a berth in the playoffs with their dominating show with the bat and the ball, defending champions MI Emirates finished second in the points table to qualify.

Sharjah Warriorz and Dubai Capitals became the third team and fourth team respectively to sneak into the playoffs after their commanding victories on Super Sunday buoyed by incredible crowd support during the double-header held in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Underscoring the fierce competition to find a place in the top four, Akram said, "I love coming here for the DP World ILT20. I have thoroughly enjoyed being here as a commentator and watch closely some very fresh talent coming out of this league.

"Until yesterday, we only had one team sure of their place in the playoffs. This shows the quality of the competition here; it shows the consistency of the wickets. There were five teams who still stood a chance to make it to the top four."

With seven wins from nine games, Desert Vipers have been in top form through the league stage and have turned their performance around this season after a poor outing last edition. "For me, Desert Vipers are my favourite team and there is a reason why they are my favourite," he further explained. "It is not because they are table toppers but because they had three Pakistani players in their squad and we saw some good performances from them in the league stage. Though Azam Khan needs to fire yet but we still have another week's play left where he could score a quick-fire 50 to help his team win," Akram expressed. With the league providing a golden opportunity for the UAE players to rub shoulders with global icons of the game, Akram believes the exposure is paying off with players like Muhammad Waseem, Aayan Afzal Khan and Muhammad Rohid living up to the billing. "There are quite a few UAE players who have stood out this season. Waseem has been quite consistent as an opener and he is quite senior. If we were to speak about fast bowlers, then Rohid is doing well. Aayan came in, scored a six to help his team win by chasing. He has been a good all-rounder for his team," he said.

"What I look forward to from these young players is to take the experience from here, be consistent and be on top of the ladder in their performance. Spending over a month with some of the best players in the world is a big bonus for them. They should be learning about their mindset, how they train and what they eat. The vision behind this league is to groom players for UAE and that is happening. It is now time for UAE to be one of the top performers among Associate Member nations."