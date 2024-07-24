UAE player reveals why she did not run Indian star out in Asia Cup match

Vaishnave Mahesh warns Jemimah Rodrigues (right) during the match. — X

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 9:42 PM

It’s not often that a UAE player makes headlines in the world of women’s cricket.

But that’s what exactly happened when the talented UAE spinner, Vaishnave Mahesh, was bowling during the recent Asia Cup match against the star-studded Indian team in Sri Lanka.

Vaishnave, who once earned the praise of the legendary Anil Kumble by clean bowling an opponent as a nine-year-old with her first delivery, saw Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues leaving her crease at the non-striker’s end before she released the ball.

In the rule books, the bowler has the right to run the non-striker out for leaving the crease early, even though purists believe such dismissals go against the spirit of cricket.

Vaishnave did not take the bails off, instead she warned the Indian player not to repeat the mistake.

Ironically, the Indian team sparked a huge controversy by opting for the same mode of dismissal during a one-day game against Charlie Dean of England in 2022.

The Indian team said Dean was warned not to leave the crease early, a claim rejected by the England camp in what turned out to be bitter spate between the two groups of players.

Two years later, Vaishnave could have been in the eye of the storm if she had removed the bails.

The 17-year-old says she always warns batters even in club matches not to leave the crease.

“It does reflect who I am as a person and as a cricketer. But having said that, it’s important for the non-striker to remain at the crease, not just at international level. Even at club level matches, I always ensure that the non-striker does not leave the crease early,” Vaishnave told the Khaleej Times.

“In terms of the controversial topic of the spirit of cricket, I am not sure if it would be appropriate to discuss this under the realm of spirit of cricket because this is being clearly defined in the rule books,” she added.