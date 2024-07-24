UAE player reveals why she did not run Indian star out in Asia Cup match

In Julian Alvarez, who won the 2022 World Cup and the recent Copa America, the tournament has one of the highest-profile players
It’s not often that a UAE player makes headlines in the world of women’s cricket.
But that’s what exactly happened when the talented UAE spinner, Vaishnave Mahesh, was bowling during the recent Asia Cup match against the star-studded Indian team in Sri Lanka.
Vaishnave, who once earned the praise of the legendary Anil Kumble by clean bowling an opponent as a nine-year-old with her first delivery, saw Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues leaving her crease at the non-striker’s end before she released the ball.
In the rule books, the bowler has the right to run the non-striker out for leaving the crease early, even though purists believe such dismissals go against the spirit of cricket.
Vaishnave did not take the bails off, instead she warned the Indian player not to repeat the mistake.
Ironically, the Indian team sparked a huge controversy by opting for the same mode of dismissal during a one-day game against Charlie Dean of England in 2022.
The Indian team said Dean was warned not to leave the crease early, a claim rejected by the England camp in what turned out to be bitter spate between the two groups of players.
Two years later, Vaishnave could have been in the eye of the storm if she had removed the bails.
The 17-year-old says she always warns batters even in club matches not to leave the crease.
“It does reflect who I am as a person and as a cricketer. But having said that, it’s important for the non-striker to remain at the crease, not just at international level. Even at club level matches, I always ensure that the non-striker does not leave the crease early,” Vaishnave told the Khaleej Times.
“In terms of the controversial topic of the spirit of cricket, I am not sure if it would be appropriate to discuss this under the realm of spirit of cricket because this is being clearly defined in the rule books,” she added.
“I think over the next few years, it will become a norm for the non-striker to stay in the crease. But I would still continue with the current practice of giving a warning before taking the bails off.”
The Asian Cricket Council later shared a video on social media showing Vaishnave having a light-hearted chat about the incident with Jemimah.
“Jemimah is a huge inspiration for all the budding cricketers, so it was a privilege for me to have got the opportunity to interact with a player like her. It was very nice of her to take the time out to interact with me,” Vaishnave said.
“I did not find any difficulty in speaking to her about it. I think the entire credit for it should go to Jemi because she made the conversation on the topic so easy and constructive.”
The UAE lost all three of their matches in the Asia Cup, but Vaishnave did impress against the mighty Indians with a miserly spell.
“I dream almost everyday to play in the WPL (Women’s Premier League in India),” she said.
“And I am hopeful to get an opportunity which I will consider as a big opportunity for being an associate team player.”
In Julian Alvarez, who won the 2022 World Cup and the recent Copa America, the tournament has one of the highest-profile players
It will also be the first Olympics to have gender parity, with equal numbers of men and women participating
Nearly 500 Ukrainian athletes killed in Russia's invasion
Paris marks the fourth consecutive Olympic Games to which the US will send more female than male athletes
The UAE Team Emirates rider was due to take part in the road race on August 3
French security services had rejected more than 4,000 applications for Olympics accreditations
American rugby player Ilona Maher went viral at the Tokyo Olympics and now boasts more than a million followers on Tik Tok
Basketball has long been an obsession in Serbia, with some domestic teams regularly selling out games in Belgrade's 18,000-seat Stark Arena