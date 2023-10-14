UAE: Pakistan cricketer Naseem Shah receives Golden Visa

The T20 league begins on Friday with an opening clash between the defending champions Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors
Pakistan cricketer Naseem Shah is the latest recipient of the UAE Golden Visa.
The fast bowler, who missed the ODI World Cup being held in India due to a shoulder injury, received the Golden Visa from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA), according to his Instagram post.
"Great honour to receive my Golden Visa from a country that I call my second home!," the exciting 20-year-old pacer, who has played 17 Tests, 14 ODIs and 19 T20Is, said in the post.
Some of the other Pakistani cricketers to receive the Golden Visa are Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed.
Shah injured his right shoulder during the Asia Cup held in Sri Lanka and was ruled out of the World Cup. He underwent a successful surgery and is currently recupertaint.
