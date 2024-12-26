UAE: New Zealand legend Tim Southee to captain Sharjah Warriorz in ILT20

New Zealand legend Tim Southee. — AFP

The Sharjah Warriorz added Tim Southee, one of modern cricket’s best fast bowlers from New Zealand, to the squad for the upcoming edition of the DP World ILT20 Season 3.

Having played in four ODI World Cups and six T20 World Cups, Southee will captain the Sharjah Warriorz in what is his first appearance at ILT20.

A pacer who is known for his ability to swing the ball and a hard-hitting lower order batter, Southee has captained New Zealand across formats.

The 36-year-old has played in 10 seasons of the IPL in India, turning out for the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, and also showcased his trade in The Hundred and the Vitality Blast in UK.

Pace and outswing are Southee’s main weapons as a bowler, but over the years he has also developed the ability to bowl cross-seam deliveries and off cutters. Southee's meticulous accuracy and well disguised variations have helped him make his mark on the global stage.

The New Zealander who began his international career at the age of 19, made his debut in T20I cricket first, after which he went onto play his first games in ODIs and Tests for his country.

On debut in T20Is against England, Southee’s first international wicket was that of Paul Collingwood. Overall, he has played 126 T20Is and has 164 wickets to his name, at an economy of 8, a strike rate of 16.7. The ace pacer’s best bowling figures in T20Is is 5/18.

The Sharjah Warriorz believe that Southee’s experience and knowledge of the game will bolster the team for the upcoming ILT20 season.

The ILT20 Season 3 will commence on January 11, and Sharjah Warriorz play their first match on January 12 against Gujarat Giants.

“The Sharjah Warriorz have a fantastic squad in place, with plenty of hard-hitting batters and smart and skilful bowlers. It will be a really exciting time to captain and be around such a talented bunch of cricketers," Southee said.

"My conversations with the team management have also been very fruitful so far, and we are confident of having a good season. I am really excited to join and lead the team.” Kshemal Waingankar, COO, Sharjah Warriorz, was delighted to have the hugely experienced Kiwi bowler in the team. “We are very excited to have Tim Southee join us as captain in the Sharjah Warriorz squad. His work ethic and dedication to the game of cricket is second to none and as his tenacity to keep fighting on, aligns perfectly with the Warrior spirit," Waingankar said. "Southee not only bolsters but also adds depth and experience to our squad for the upcoming edition of the ILT20. We are confident that his dynamic style of leadership will kick start a new era for us!" ALSO READ: UAE: Desert Vipers rope in Nepalese cricket sensation Malla for ILT20 Entertainment takes over Dubai as ILT20 captures fans' imagination