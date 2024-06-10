UAE cricketer, coach reveal how Bumrah overcame serious back injury

Pakistan-born UAE pace bowler Zahoor Khan with Jasprint Bumrah during a Mumbai Indians net session. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 3:40 PM

As India stopped Pakistan from chasing down a modest total of 119 on a tricky wicket in New York in the nail-biting T20 World Cup match on Sunday, the cricket world can’t seem to stop raving about Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling mastery.

With that short run-up and the unconventional action, the Indian pace spearhead kept Pakistan batsmen on a tight leash, delivering a performance (4-0-14-3) that would evoke admiration for years to come.

Ironically, it was because of the same unorthodox bowling action that Bumrah was written off by many big names, including former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar, after the Indian star suffered a serious back injury.

“I have seen Ian Bishop, Shane Bond, fast bowlers with front-on action, suffer serious back injuries. They never managed to recover from that. Now unfortunately we have seen Bumrah going through the same problem. The front-on action puts a lot of stress on the back and that’s why fast bowlers with that action struggle so much after they suffer a back injury,” Akhtar told India’s Sports Talk after Bumrah’s injury.

But Bumrah doesn’t seem to be struggling at all since his return last August from the year-long injury layoff.

Rather, it’s the batsmen, including the Pakistani batters on Sunday, who have struggled to cope with his scorching brilliance.

The 30-year-old is bowling his yorkers, and length balls with the same effectiveness, and even more remarkably, without any change in his bowling action.

The Ahmedabad cricketer has taken 68 wickets in just 27 matches (average 16.22) across the three formats in international cricket since he made his comeback from the njury during a bilateral series against Ireland last August.

He was also the lone bright spark in the hugely disappointing 2024 IPL season for Mumbai Indians, taking 20 wickets in 13 matches as he finished third on the highest wicket-takers list.

So how has the Indian pace spearhead proved the sceptics wrong to continue his journey as the world’s most feared fast bowler?

Work-load management

Two prominent people from the UAE cricket fraternity, veteran coach Gopal Jasapara and international pace bowler Zahoor Khan shared their experience of watching the master craftsman in action.

“I took my academy team (G Force Cricket Academy, Dubai) to Ahmedabad for a few matches with local teams. I still remember the day, it was December 19, 2022. When we entered the Narendra Modi Stadium, we saw Bumrah running on the ground with a fitness trainer helping him,” Jasapara told the Khaleej Times.

Jasapara with his academy team

“He was working on his fitness after the injury. But when we saw him that day, we thought he was ready and fit, the BCCI was trying to get him back. But he was not ready. In fact, he needed a back surgery few months later (April 2023) and he returned only in August 2023. He took his time to recover completely before returning to competitive cricket. He was never in a hurry. And once he returned, the BCCI has really managed his workload very well.”

Jasapara, who has produced many international players for the UAE national team, says Bumrah has now adopted a very careful approach to cricket.

“I remember speaking to the fitness trainer that day in Ahmedabad. He said Bumrah is a very sensible young man who knows how to manage his body,” the Dubai-based coach said.

“Also, he is not bowling with the new ball. He didn’t take the new ball yesterday (Sunday) as well. Even in the IPL, he was not opening the bowling. He comes and bowls in patches, giving good rest to his body.

“So he is managing his workload even within a game. That’s why he looks so fresh whenever he comes on to bowl. He knows how important he is for this Indian team.”