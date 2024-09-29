UAE: Afghanistan set to host Bangladesh for three ODIs in November

The seven NBA and WNBA legends collectively amassed 44 All-Star appearances
Afghanistan is set to host Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series in the UAE in November.
The stadiums are yet to be confirmed for the three ODIs, but the series is being conducted instead of the all-format tour, which was supposed to be held earlier this year as per the ICC's Future Tours Programme (FTP).
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) declined to travel to the UAE and India because of the temperature in both countries. As a result, the series has been designed for just three ODIs, which will be played on November 6, 9, and 11.
"Following extensive discussions, both boards have agreed to proceed with just the ODI leg, which will be crucial in both teams' preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy, which is set to take place in Pakistan in February next year," the Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a press release.
Last week, BCB president Faruque Ahmed confirmed that he met ACB officials on the sidelines of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Malaysia.
The BCB was interested in the idea of playing ODIs against Afghanistan. Bangladesh have played only three 50-over games this year, and they will play three more later in the year against the West Indies.
Afghanistan are enjoying a purple patch of form since the historic T20 World Cup campaign. On the road to the Champions Trophy 2025, Afghanistan captured the cricket world's attention by achieving their first-ever series win against a top-five ICC-ranked side, defeating South Africa in the UAE.
The Blue Tigers (Afghanistan) stood victorious in the opening two matches in convincing fashion to take the Sharjah series bragging rights.
Afghanistan won the two matches by six wickets and 177 runs, respectively, bowling out the Proteas for scores of 106 and 134. South Africa went on to claim the third match in consolation, chasing down a target of just 170.
Following the conclusion of the ODI series against Bangladesh, Afghanistan will tour Zimbabwe in December for an all-format series.
