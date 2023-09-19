Trouble in Pakistan cricket? Shaheen Shah, Babar Azam respond to rumours of rift

Watson’s stable star wins Al Maktoum Mile as Measure Time is Godolphin’s Al Rashidiya hero at 'Festive Friday' meeting
The Pakistan cricket team's shock exit from the 2023 Asia Cup stumped fans and experts. Soon, news of heated exchange between players in the dressing room post the Sri Lanka match started doing the rounds.
Media reports indicate tensions within the team, as captain Babar Azam expressed dissatisfaction with senior players after losing to Sri Lanka. It was reported that fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi retorted back, asking Babar to acknowledge the contributions of those who had performed well. This exchange reportedly led to Mohammad Rizwan stepping in to mediate the situation.
However, Shaheen has squashed all rift rumours and fake news with one social media post. On Tuesday, the pacer posted a photo with Babar, along with the caption: "Family". He followed it up with a heart emoticon.
Earlier this year, when Shaheen officiated his marriage with Ansha Afridi, the nikah (a religious ceremony for a Muslim couple to be legally wed) was kept relatively low-key, with only a select few close family and friends in attendance. Among the handful of guests present at Shaheen's nikah was Babar.
Shaheen and Ansha planned to host grand wedding ceremonies after the conclusion of the Asia Cup. On Monday, the couple celebrated their mehendi ceremony after tying the knot earlier this year. Guess who made it to the esteemed guest list - Babar Azam.
The captain shared a picture of the two on social media, congratulating Shaheen and silencing all doubters. He wrote: "Heartiest congratulations!" with a heart emoticon.
A video from the mehendi ceremony has surfaced online. The clip opens with father-in-law and former cricketer Shahid Afridi enjoying with Shaheen and other guests at the table. The two are also seen having a serious conversation later in the video.
Shaheen has been Babar's frontman in all formats for the game and the pacer has been consistently delivering stellar performances with the ball. Babar's bat and Shaheen's bowling has set cricketing world abuzz, taking the team to the top in International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings.
