Travis Head joins elite World Cup final hundred club

Head's hundred was the third by an Australian in a World Cup final

By AFP

Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

Published: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 9:08 PM

Last updated: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 9:09 PM

Australia's Travis Head became just the seventh batsman to score a hundred in a World Cup final when he achieved the feat against India in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The opener's 137 sealed a record-extending sixth World Cup title for his side in a comprehensive six-wicket defeat of an India team who had won all 10 of their previous games at the tournament.

Head's hundred was also the third by an Australian in a World Cup final following match-winning efforts of 140 not out by Ricky Ponting in 2003 and Adam Gilchrist's 149 four years later.

Below AFP Sport lists all the hundreds scored in a World Cup final.

Hundreds in a World Cup final (score, batsman, team, opponent, venue, year):

149 - Adam Gilchrist, Australia v Sri Lanka, Bridgetown, 2007

140 not out - Ricky Ponting, Australia v India, Johannesburg, 2003

138 not out - Vivian Richards, West Indies v England, Lord's, 1979

137- Travis Head, Australia v India, Ahmedabad, 2023

107 not out - Aravinda de Silva, Sri Lanka v Australia, Lahore, 1996

103 not out - Mahela Jayawardene, Sri Lanka v India, Mumbai, 2011

102 - Clive Lloyd, West Indies v England, Lord's, 1975

Jaywardene's century is the only World Cup final hundred to have been made in a losing cause

