T20 World Cup: Pakistan eliminated after USA-Ireland match rained off

Without the UAE Federation's support, some of the top athletes would have never made it big, says the Brazilian star
Former champions Pakistan were eliminated from the T20 World Cup after the match between co-hosts USA and Ireland was called off due to rain.
Heavy rains in Florida meant the match between USA and Ireland couldn't see the light of day.
That meant Pakistan and Ireland were officially eliminated with the US joining India in the Super 8s.
India top the group with six points while the US are second with five points, which means third-placed Pakistan (two points) cannot finish in the top two even if they beat Ireland on Sunday in their final group game.
Only the top two teams from the four groups advance to the Super Eight. The US beat Canada in the tournament opener before stunning Pakistan in a match that went to a Super Over.
