T20 World Cup: 7 Caribbean nations named as venues

City will be happiest with the result after seeing two of its title rivals drop points
Seven Caribbean countries will host matches at next year's T20 World Cup, including Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Friday.
The ICC awarded the hosting of the event, to be held in June 2024, to the West Indies and the United States in November 2021.
Dominica, Guyana, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines have also been named as hosts.
"The matches will again give cricket fans the unique experience of enjoying cricket in the Caribbean," said ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice.
Next year's tournament will be the first edition of the event to include a record 20 teams.
Matches will also be held in New York, Florida and Texas in the United States.
England are the current T20 world champions, winning their second title when they beat Pakistan in the final in Melbourne last year.
ALSO READ:
City will be happiest with the result after seeing two of its title rivals drop points
The Hammers move up to sixth place on the Premiership table on 30 points as the Red Devils drop to eighth on 28 points
Spinner becomes the second player in two days to withdraw from the touring squad
India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran drafted in as his replacement
The Saudi-funded LIV Golf league completed its second season with Talor Gooch as its individual champion
Club World Cup success was his 16th trophy as City boss and the 37th of his illustrious coaching career
I'm ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great club a reality, says the Uruguayan
Birmingham club held by struggling Sheffield United after having won their last 15 home games at Villa Park