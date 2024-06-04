T20 Cricket World Cup: Where to watch India vs Pakistan match in Dubai

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 2:50 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 3:20 PM

One of the most anticipated cricket matches of the year is almost here. Cricket rivals India and Pakistan will be facing each other in a nail-biting game on Sunday, June 9.

Previously, the fierce competitors went head-to-head last year in the ODI World Cup which took place in India. The Men in Blue last took home the T20 Cup in 2007, whereas Pakistan won the series in 2009.

Here are some places where you can catch one of the most watched games in the world:

1. TJ's, JLT

If you're looking for a place to relax and immerse yourself in the thrill of the game, TJ's is the place for you.

Cricket fanatics can enjoy a pizza or a burger with a beverage for just Dh99,, among other offers.

2. Mahi Cafe, Al Nahda

The shisha and global tapas lounge will be screening the much-awaited game on a massive 185-inch screen aside from multiple other LED screens that are placed across the eatery.

The minimum spend on the match day will be Dh50 per person, the game will be streamed from 6.30pm onwards.

Take a look at the special menu below:

3. The Stables, Sheikh Zayed Road