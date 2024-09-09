Superb Nissanka leads Sri Lanka to consolation Test win over England

Pathum Nissanka celebrates his century on Monay. — X

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 5:22 PM

Sri Lanka completed a rare Test victory in England on Monday as they reached their target of 219 with untroubled ease on the fourth day at The Oval, with Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten 127 leading them to a consolation win in a 2-1 series defeat.

After their impressive end to Sunday's final session, Sri Lanka resumed at 94-1, needing a further 125 to win and knocked them off in a little over two hours to finish on 219-2 and win by eight wickets.

It was their fourth victory in 21 Tests in England over 40 years and their first since a 1-0 victory in a two-Test series 10 years ago.

"It is very special, winning in England," Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva told the BBC. "The boys were tough enough to handle the pressure and get into some scenarios.

"It is not comfortable. There was hard work put in by the bowlers and batters. We were there in every match - had positive points. The boys wanted to win in the end.

"Credit to all of the bowlers. They have been on target from ball one. In the second innings they were spot on. He (Nissanka) has proved he is the best opener in Sri Lanka right now."

Their Sunday evening assault had set them up to be favourites but the few England fans scattered around The Oval knew that a few early wickets could make things interesting.

Kusal Mendis had added nine to his overnight 30 before a brilliant running catch by Shoaib Bashir gave Gus Atkinson another wicket, but it proved the only bright note for England on an overcast south London day.

Opener Nissanka, who had hammered a quick 53 not out in Sunday's final session to set up the chase, was initially more controlled in his approach, but kept the scoreboard ticking and reached his second Test century off 107 balls.

He then cut loose with some big hits and, with the experienced Angelo Mathews also looking untroubled for 32 not out, it turned into an absolute cruise that did not even need the entire first session.

England had been hoping for a 6-0 summer clean sweep after crushing West Indies 3-0 and claiming two more convincing victories over Sri Lanka.

They looked well-placed for a third after reaching 261-3 in their first innings but a collapse for a total of 325 kept the tourists in the game.