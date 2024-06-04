'Super Bowl on steroids': New York prepares for India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash

'It's exciting to have two quality, world-class bowlers in our squad, says the squad's highest wicket-taking spinner of Jofra Archerm and Mark Wood
New York officials are preparing for the "Super Bowl on steroids" as thousands descend upon Nassau County for the clash of arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the group stage of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.
The two sides form one of the most intense rivalries in sport and the temporary, 34,000-seat stadium in East Meadow, New York, will be bursting at the seams, with millions more watching on TV.
"India vs. Pakistan is like the Super Bowl on steroids. We had no idea how huge it was," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said. "We want to put our best foot forward."
That has meant an extraordinary safety effort, with security personnel from every level in the region working in conjunction in the county, which sits adjacent to New York City.
New York state governor Kathy Hochul said last week that there will be increased security for the World Cup, after reported threats including those specifically related to the India-Pakistan fixture.
"I found her remarks refreshing," said Blakeman. "I'm very confident that this is a safe environment - if it wasn't, then I wouldn't hold it."
The two sides have not played a Test since the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the least expensive ticket available for Sunday's match was $790 on ticket resale website StubHub, as of Monday afternoon.
Operations appeared to go smoothly on Monday and security blanketed the stadium in New York as it hosted the first of eight matches, as South Africa beat Sri Lanka by six wickets.
The United States are co-hosting the tournament with the West Indies, with matches staged also in Texas and Florida, as cricket hopes to woo American fans before returning to the Olympic programme in 2028.
The 12,562 fans in attendance in New York on Monday kept a party atmosphere going and immigrants who never thought they would see their national team play cricket on US soil got a taste of home.
"Literally a dream come true. One would never expect cricket to be here (but) like you see so many fans out here," said Shehan Perera, 27, who moved to the US from Sri Lanka when he was 14-years-old.
"There's a demand for cricket anywhere. If there's an event, we're going to show up."
ALSO READ:
'It's exciting to have two quality, world-class bowlers in our squad, says the squad's highest wicket-taking spinner of Jofra Archerm and Mark Wood
The two sides last faced each other in 2017-18, with Real winning both games in the group stage - 3-1 away, 3-2 at home
Eighth seeded Tunisian is bidding to become the first Arab and African woman to claim a Grand Slam title
The Dubai resident says the initiative will help bridge the link between junior golfers and elite amateurs
A prolific winner in the UAE. the 18-year-old dynamo plans to take it one step at a time while keeping an eye on Augusta and the Olympic Games
The University of Tennessee student keeps faith in his confidence ahead of busy summer tournament schedule
World No 1 suffers string of lapses for a 10-over 80 as six players were on the course at one-under par overall to share the lead
India's second-seed GM Raunak Sadhwani bounces back from painful defeat to defeat compatriot GM S.P. Sethuraman