Super 11 sign on as title sponsor for Asia Cup

An aerial view of Multan Cricket Stadium which will host the first match of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament opener between Pakistan and Nepal on 30 August. - APP

Published: Sun 27 Aug 2023, 8:15 PM

The ACC announced today that Super 11 Fantasy League has signed on to be the title sponsor of the Asia Cup 2023, the 50-over tournament which will see Asia’s top teams battle it out for glory.

The tournament kicks off on the 30th of August in Multan and will be hosted across Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Super 11 Fantasy League, is a Fantasy platform that will be launched to coincide with the start of the Asia Cup, giving fans a chance to engage with the sport, in their partnership with the Asia Cup.

Omar Khan, CEO Super 11 said: “It is with great pride that Super 11 has signed on to be the Title sponsor of the Asia Cup.

"With the growing popularity of cricket tournaments like the Asia Cup it will allow fans to see the best teams battle it out in the longer format of the game.

"Already the buzz around the Asia Cup and the India vs Pakistan games is at an all-time high and we are confident that this association will help in bringing fans closer to the game that we all love," Khan added.

Also present at the ceremony was former Pakistan captain, the legendary Wasim Akram who is the Brand Ambassador of Super 11 Fantasy League.

The ACC was represented by GM Finance and Operations Thusith Perera.

The Asia Cup 2023, will be played between the 30th of August with the Finals to be played on the 17th of September.

The Championship will see six teams divided into two sets- Group A featuring Pakistan, India, and Nepal and Group B comprising Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

The highly anticipated contest between Pakistan and India will take place on the 2nd of September.