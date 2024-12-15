Steve Smith sets eyes on Ricky Ponting's elusive record

Australia's Steve Smith celebrates after reaching his century against India on Sunday. — Reuters

Steve Smith returned to his peak just at the right moment, making a big statement amid his lean form by hammering his 33rd Test century for Australia in Brisbane.

While Travis Head went on with his business in his usual destructive sense of the game, Smith took the anchor's role throughout their electrifying 241-run partnership.

He bid his time, decided to tread with caution and played a picture-perfect Test knock straight out of the classic cricket textbooks. His 101 runs from 190 deliveries had everything, including balance, technique and class.

With Smith regaining his rhythm, he is once again staring at former captain Ricky Ponting's record of most Test centuries for Australia.

With his 33rd Test ton, Smith moved past Steve Waugh's impressive tally of 32. His record of 33 Test centuries is only bettered by Ponting's whopping 41 tons.

"It was nice to get in, feel good," said Smith, who scored his first ton since Lord's at the 2023 Ashes.

"I missed out for a little while now so it's nice to get three figures again."

Smith, who shares a compelling love affair with India, now shares most Test hundreds with his 'Fab Four' rival Joe Root. Smith and Root have struck 10 Test centuries each against India, but the Australian has achieved it in fewer innings.