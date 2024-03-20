Sri Lanka's Hasaranga suspended for Bangladesh Tests

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates after taking a wicket. — AFP

Published: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 12:46 AM

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been suspended from the two-Test series against Bangladesh for dissent, a day after announcing he was coming out of Test retirement, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.

The ICC handed down the punishment after Hasaranga was found guilty of "showing dissent at an umpire's decision", during Monday's third one-day international against Bangladesh.

In the 37th over of the game -- that Bangladesh won by four wickets to take the three-match series 2-1 -- Hasaranga snatched his cap from one of the umpires and ridiculed the umpire in the match.

He received a 50 percent match fine and accumulated three demerit points for his offence, the ICC said in a statement.

This brought his total demerit points to eight in a 24-month period, resulting in his suspension.

This was his second suspension in less than a month, after he was suspended for two Twenty20 internationals for showing dissent at an umpire during the third T20 against Afghanistan in February.

Hasaranga served out the ban in the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, which Sri Lanka won 2-1, with the player leading the visitors in the final match.

Sri Lanka ODI skipper Kusal Mendis was also handed a 50 percent fine after he "abused the umpires while shaking hands with them" at the end of the third match.

Sri Lanka on Monday included Hasaranga in their 17-man squad for the two-match series against Bangladesh, after the all-rounder decided to come out of his Test retirement.

The opening Test begins on March 22 in Sylhet, while Chittagong will host the second Test from March 30.

