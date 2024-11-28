Sri Lanka all out for 42 in first Test against South Africa

South Africa's Marco Jansen (second right) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews. — AFP

Fast bowler Marco Jansen took 7-13 as South Africa skittled Sri Lanka for just 42 in their first innings on the second day of the first Test at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday.

It was the lowest innings total in Sri Lanka's history although some way over the lowest ever in Test cricket which remains New Zealand's 26 against England in Auckland in 1955.