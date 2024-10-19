Sri Lanka aim to cement spin dominance in West Indies ODIs

Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka are fine-tuning their spin attack as they look to extend their winning streak at home in a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, skipper Charith Asalanka said on Saturday.

The island nation has won 10 of their 13 bilateral series this year, including eight from nine at home.

Spinners have been Sri Lanka's trump card, helping them end a 27-year drought against top-ranked India in a July ODI series.

"Spin is our bread and butter and we're going to play to our strengths," Asalanka told reporters ahead of Sunday's opener.

"We're looking at three spin options. We've got leg-spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Jeffrey Vandersay, plus Dunith Wellalage... A couple of our batters can roll their arm over for some spin as well."

All three ODIs are being played on the slow surface in Pallekele and spin is expected to play the same role it did in Sri Lanka's 2-1 T20 series win earlier in the tour.

"The spinners were exceptional there and I'm confident they'll be a handful again here," Asalanka said.

Both teams are smarting from their failure to qualify for the Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan next February.

Both will be laser-focused on climbing the rankings to steer clear of the elimination zone.

"We've got to make sure we're playing good cricket and keeping ourselves in the top half so we don't find ourselves scrambling to qualify again," said West Indies skipper Shai Hope.

Hope, who doubles as wicketkeeper, acknowledged that spin would be a major factor but said his side was up for the challenge.

"We'll take what the pitch offers, and while it's good to have a plan, you've got to play what's in front of you," he said.

All eyes will be on prodigious West Indian talent Jewel Andrew of Antigua, who will become the team's youngest debutant aged 17 years and 318 days.