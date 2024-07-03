Special flight to ferry T20 World Cup champions India home

Photo: AFP file

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 11:43 AM

A special flight of Air India on Wednesday landed at Barbados Airport to ferry home the T20 cricket World Cup champions India who have been stranded in West Indies due to airport shutdown in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.

The Rohit-Sharma-led team is expected to land in Delhi on Thursday. Ahead of their departure, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of the World Cup Trophy that India bagged with their win against South Africa. "It's coming home" posted BCCI alongside the video.

The special charted flight, arranged by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, will also be carrying members of Indian media who went to cover the tournament but got stranded due to the hurricane.