South Africa lose quick wickets as they chase modest winning target

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket. Photo: ICC

A nervy South Africa slumped to 27-3 when bad light brought play to an early close on a rain-delayed third day, still 121 runs shy of victory in the first test against Pakistan at Centurion and a place in next June’s World Test Championship.

The home side are chasing a modest target of 148 after bowling out Pakistan for 237 and if they win will be assured a place in the WTC final at Lord’s.

But Pakistan kept alive their own hopes of victory as they took three wickets in the opening nine overs of South Africa’s second innings with Mohammad Abbas taking two wickets and Khurram Shahzad the other as Tony de Zorzi (2), Ryan Rickleton (0) and Tristan Stubbs (1) were all trapped leg before wicket.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Aiden Markram, who top scored for the hosts in the first innings, will resume on 22 not out, alongside skipper Temba Bavuma, when play resumes on Sunday.

South Africa had a 90-run lead over the tourists after the opening innings and although the contest ebbed and flowed through the day, will have felt they had worked their way into a winning position before they came out to bat.

Bright start

Marco Jansen finished with 6-52 to put the brakes on Pakistan’s hopes of a bigger second innings tally after Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam made a bright start to the day’s play, which was delayed until after lunch because of a passing rainstorm.

Shakeel top scored with 84, before being undone by a full toss from Jansen, but his dismissal was unlucky in contrast to a raft of injudicious shots that saw his teammates get out.

Babar moved briskly from 16 not out overnight to 50 — his first in his last 20 test innings — but was then tempted into swinging at a short and wide delivery in Jansen's first over and caught by Corbin Bosch on the boundary.