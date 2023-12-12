Shoaib Akhtar congratulates UAE on historic win over Sri Lanka

Shoaib Akhtar with members of the UAE team. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 9:24 PM

After the UAE recorded a thrilling two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the Under-19 Asia Cup match in Dubai on Monday evening, the teenagers' joy doubled when they were greeted by legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

Akhtar visited the ICC Academy Oval as part of his special visit to Dubai. The fastest bowler in cricket history has been signed up by the DP World ILT20 as the League Ambassador for Season 2.

He congratulated the UAE boys on their exciting victory and lauded the team spirit.

“I want to congratulate the young guns of UAE for their impressive performance. I am thrilled to see their passion for the game and how they overcame a bigger opponent while holding their nerve in the final stages of the match," Shoaib said.

“The Emirates Cricket Board has done some stellar work for cricket in the UAE in recent years. I am delighted to come onboard as the League Ambassador for the ILT20.

"The tournament is all about developing the game further in the UAE and providing exposure to the players in the country. The presence of some world-class T20 players in all six sides further proves the league’s standing."

Meanwhile, Pakistan (303 all out) beat Afghanistan (220 all out) by 83 runs and India (57/0) defeated Nepal (52 all out) in Group B games of the Asia Cup on Tuesday.

The UAE will face Japan in a Group B game on Wednesday.

To reach the semifinals, the home team (two points from two matches) will need to win by a big margin if Sri Lanka (two points from two matches) beat Bangladesh (four points from two matches) in the other Group B match on Wednesday.

But if Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka, a victory by any margin will be good enough for the UAE to reach the semis.