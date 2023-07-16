Shaheen is a terrific bowler, Angelo Mathews praises Pakistan speedster

The Portuguese football star took the title from Lionel Messi — here's how much he earned
Dhananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews helped Sri Lanka overcome a top-order collapse and reach 242-6 on day one of the opening Test against Pakistan in Galle on Sunday.
Home captain Dimuth Karunaratne's decision to bat appeared to have backfired after Shaheen Afridi dealt three blows in the morning session and Sri Lanka slumped to 54-4.
De Silva, batting on 94, and Mathews then forged a 131-run partnership to steady the ship in the first match of the two-Test series.
Mathews fell at the stroke of tea after making 64, but De Silva went on to stitch together another 50-plus partnership with Sadeera Samarawickrama, who made 36 before Agha Salman dismissed him with the final delivery of the day.
“It was tough batting earlier on,” Mathews said. "We had to be watchful but we were able to cash in after some time. Dhananjaya (de Silva) in particular was superb. He put the loose balls away and batted positively.
“I haven’t seen that many bowlers bowling so well on this wicket. It shows what a terrific quick Shaheen is. There weren’t too many loose balls and it was high quality bowling.”
Afridi made an emphatic return to Test cricket after Sri Lanka elected to bat at a venue where they have played six of their last eight tests, winning four of them.
Afridi had suffered a hamstring injury at the same stadium last year and the left-arm fast bowler did not have to wait long to claim his 100th Test wicket.
In his second over, Afridi reached the milestone when he induced a thick edge from opener Nishan Madushka, who made four, and Sarfaraz Ahmed took the catch behind the stumps.
Rain interrupted play after 5.5 overs but Afridi mowed down Sri Lanka's top order after play resumed as Kusal Mendis (12) perished in the slip and Karunaratne (29) fell caught behind.
Naseem Shah dismissed Dinesh Chandimal, who made one, before Mathews and De Silva bailed out Sri Lanka.
Abrar Ahmed removed Mathews with the final delivery before the tea break but de Silva, who hit three sixes and 10 fours in his stellar knock, remained on course for his 10th Test hundred.
The match is both teams’ opening game of the World Test Championship.
Brief scores:
Sri Lanka 1st innings: 242/6 (Dhananjaya de Silva 94 not out, Angelo Mathews 64, Sadeera Samarawickrama 36; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3/63, Agha Salman 1/18, Abrar Ahmed 1/59, Naseem Shah 1/66)
ALSO READ:
The Portuguese football star took the title from Lionel Messi — here's how much he earned
Heavy workload in the second Test at Lord’s plus only a four-day turnaround between matches was likely responsible for a back injury that kept him out of the third Test
The Irishman believes his performances at the ongoing Scottish Open and the British Open next week at Royal Liverpool can lead to a call up from European captain Luke Donald
Sri Lanka are eyeing another shot at the WTC final in Pakistan and are looking forward to the challenge from the tourists
Allrounder likely to challenge 'out of form' opening batter David Warner for a spot in Australia's line-up for the fourth Test which starts on Wednesday
Also included are last year's Federation Cup gold medal winning discus thrower Kirpal Singh and 2020 National women's 59kg champion lifter Erra Deexitha
The Tests will be preceded by a three-match T20 series and will be followed by three ODIs in the Freedom Series
The 20-year-old phenomenon will now face a battle of the generations against the 36-year-old seven-time champion