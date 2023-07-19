Saud Shakeel: Meet the Karachi boy who has earned Bradman comparison

UAE Team Emirates rider then gets a six-second bonus for second place on the stage while the defending champion took four
He’s never played an official T20 match and has only scored 67 runs in five ODI appearances.
But it appears that 27-year-old Saud Shakeel is a master of Test cricket.
Making only his sixth Test appearance, just seven months after his debut, the Pakistani batsman claimed a piece of history as the first cricketer from his country to score a double-hundred in a five-day game in Sri Lanka.
Even the legendary Younis Khan was impressed with Shakeel's brilliance.
"Thoroughly enjoyed Saud Shakil’s innings, who batted superbly under pressure from sweeping well to utilising the tail. Great future ahead," Younis wrote on social media.
More importantly Karachi-born Shakeel announced his arrival on the big stage during a crucial time in the match.
After dismissing the hosts for 312 runs, Pakistan were at one point reeling at 73 for four, with inspirational skipper Babar Azam out for just 13 runs.
It looked the perfect stage for Shakeel who appears to thrive in adversity. Dropping anchor he made Sri Lanka pay as he stuck 208 runs to haul his side to safety and a total of 461.
After Pakistan's first innings in Galle, Shakeel's Test batting average has soared to a stunning 98.5 — the highest for anyone to bat more than 10 times in Tests after Sir Don Bradman.
Back in his native Pakistan Shakeel plays for Sindh where he has amassed close to 5,000 runs in 62 matches and hit 16 centuries.
ALSO READ:
UAE Team Emirates rider then gets a six-second bonus for second place on the stage while the defending champion took four
History-chasing Ons Jabeur third time unlucky in her bid to enter the record books as the first Arab player to win a Grand Slam title
The Portuguese football star took the title from Lionel Messi — here's how much he earned
Heavy workload in the second Test at Lord’s plus only a four-day turnaround between matches was likely responsible for a back injury that kept him out of the third Test
The Irishman believes his performances at the ongoing Scottish Open and the British Open next week at Royal Liverpool can lead to a call up from European captain Luke Donald
Sri Lanka are eyeing another shot at the WTC final in Pakistan and are looking forward to the challenge from the tourists
Allrounder likely to challenge 'out of form' opening batter David Warner for a spot in Australia's line-up for the fourth Test which starts on Wednesday
Also included are last year's Federation Cup gold medal winning discus thrower Kirpal Singh and 2020 National women's 59kg champion lifter Erra Deexitha