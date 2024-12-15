Sarr at the double as Palace end Brighton's unbeaten home run

Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr celebrates scoring their third goal. — Reuters

Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr scored a brace as his side beat arch rivals Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, handing the Seagulls their first home defeat in the Premier League this season.

It was the visitors who drew first blood when centre back Trevoh Chalobah fired into the top corner from close range in the 27th minute thanks to a quality corner from Will Hughes which had led to some confusion in the Brighton box.

Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen made a double save before being beaten as the home side found themselves two goals down six minutes later when Sarr met a deep cross from left back Tyrick Mitchell with a brilliant header.

Brighton responded with a wave of attacks after the interval but Sarr scored his second goal of the afternoon to leave the home side with a mountain to climb before centre back Marc Guehi scored a own goal in the 87th minute.