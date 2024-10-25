Santner sparkles with seven wickets as NZ skittle India for 156

Photo: AFP

A spectacular seven-wicket haul by Mitchell Santner helped New Zealand dismiss India for 156 before the tourists reached 198-5 at stumps on day two of the second test in Pune on Friday to tighten their grip on the three-match series.

Tom Blundell was unbeaten on 30 and Glenn Phillips was batting on nine and as the Black Caps, who won the series opener by eight wickets, extended their lead to 301 runs at the close after scoring 259 in the first innings.

Washington Sundar got rid of Devon Conway for 17, Rachin Ravindra for nine and Daryl Mitchell for 18 while Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Will Young for 23, but the runs came quickly and too easily for New Zealand.

New skipper Tom Latham returned to form with a timely 86 but became Washington's fourth victim late in the afternoon after he put the tourists in a strong position to secure their maiden series victory in India.

India are seeking a 19th straight home series victory since a 2-1 defeat by England in 2012, but will need a battling effort to draw level with New Zealand ahead of the finale in Mumbai early next month.

Santner had earlier posted career-best figures of 7-53 while Phillips bagged 2-26 as the spinners continued to sparkle at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, where Washington took 7-59 on the first day.

The hosts resumed on 16-1 after losing captain Rohit Sharma for a nine-ball duck, and Shubman Gill was fortunate to survive a loud appeal for lbw on the third ball of the morning from Santner when he was on 10.

Back in the side after missing the series-opening defeat in Bengaluru due to a stiff neck, Gill shrugged off the early scare and went on the attack by lofting paceman Tim Southee for a six.

Quick strikes

Santner trapped Gill plumb in front for 30 and the left-armer struck again by bowling out Virat Kohli for one with an inviting full toss that the batsman missed completely, as two quick strikes rattled India.