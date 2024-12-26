Sam Konstas-Virat Kohli clash: Indian batter fined 20% of match fee over altercation during Test

Photo: AFP file

Virat Kohli was fined 20 per cent of his match fee after clashing with Australia's Sam Konstas during the Boxing Day test in Melbourne on Thursday, as per media reports.

The Indian batter was also awarded one demerit point for the incident.

Kohli bumped shoulders with the the 19-year-old Australian debutant. Kohli and Konstas turned to face each other and exchanged words, prompting umpire Michael Gough and Khawaja to step in to defuse the moment.

As per the rules of cricket, it is a non-contact sport and there are rules for nudging in the game.

The International Cricket Council bans "inappropriate physical contact" and those found guilty can be suspended for matches if the offence is deemed serious enough.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who was covering the game for host broadcaster Seven Network, said veteran batsman Kohli was clearly the offender.

"That man (Kohli) might have a few questions to answer," Ponting said.