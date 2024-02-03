UAE

S Sreesanth to attend AKCAF Professional League final in Sharjah

The Kerala-born Sreesanth, who played 90 international matches for India, is the ambassador of the tournament

By Team KT

Former India pace bowler S. Sreesanth. — PTI
Published: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 12:38 AM

Former India pace bowler S Sreesanth will attend the final match of the AKCAF Professional League at the Sharjah DC Stadium on Sunday, organisers said.

The Kerala-born Sreesanth, who played 90 international matches for India, is the ambassador of the tournament, which is being played in the 100-ball format.

As many as 32 men's teams and eight women's teams have participated in the tournament.

The tournament is being organised by AKCAF UAE, the All Kerala Colleges Alumni Forum.

The members of this forum take great pride in becoming the first organisation to introduce The Hundred, the newest cricket format where each team play 100 balls, in the UAE.


