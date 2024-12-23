Run-machine Saim Ayub delighted as Pakistan complete clean sweep against South Africa

Pakistan's Saim Ayub celebrates after scoring a century on Sunday. — AFP

Rising star Saim Ayub was delighted after his sparkling 101 from 94 balls helped Pakistan complete a clean sweep of their one-day international series in South Africa with victory by 36 runs in the third and final clash at The Wanderers on Sunday.

South Africa asked the tourists to bat in a game reduced to 47 overs per side due to rain and Pakistan amassed 308 for nine, boosted by Saim’s second century of the series and his third in nine ODIs.

Babar Azam (52 from 71 balls), captain Mohammad Rizwan (53 from 52) and Salman Agha (48 from 33) all provided useful contributions in support of Saim as Pakistan took advantage of a largely inexperienced home bowling attack.

South Africa had their target reduced by one run to 308 via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method but lost wickets at regular intervals, though series top scorer Heinrich Klaasen kept them in the game with 81 from 43 balls.

They were bowled out with five overs remaining as debutant Corbin Bosch was left stranded on 40 not out from 44 balls.

Saim was named player of the series and player of the match for his brilliant display with the bat.

"It's very special because we won. Credit to all the team. This award is for all for the team," said the 22-year-old batsman who scored 235 runs in the three-match series.

"They all helped me to get this award. As a young player, I try to learn from every game. Seniors help me a lot to learn from every game."

Saim, who made his international debut in January this year, has made a fantastic start to one-day career.

The left-hander has scored 515 runs in nine ODIs with an average of 64.37 and three hundreds. Saim also boasts a staggering strike rate of 105.53 in the 50 overs format.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan praised his team for the ruthless performance against the South Africans.