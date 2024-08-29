Root's record-equalling century revives England against Sri Lanka

England's Joe Root celebrates after reaching his century. — Reuters

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 10:35 PM

Joe Root scored a record-equalling 33rd Test hundred as England established a strong position against Sri Lanka on the first day of the second Test at Lord's on Thursday.

England, 42-2 when Root came in to bat, reached stumps on 358-7, with the star batsman having made 143 -- his sixth Test century at the 'Home of Cricket'.

No other England top-order batsman made more than Ben Duckett's 40.

But fast bowler Gus Atkinson was 74 not out at the close -- his maiden Test fifty in just five matches at this level -- after providing Root with excellent support in a seventh-wicket stand of 92 in 19 overs.

Earlier, Ollie Pope was out in single figures for his third successive innings as England's stand-in captain, with Sri Lanka taking three wickets before lunch after winning the toss.

Despite the sunny conditions, Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva decided to field first, with his side looking to level this three-match series at 1-1 following England's five-wicket win in the first Test at Old Trafford last week.

It looked a questionable move when left-handed opener Duckett scored three fours in an over off Asitha Fernando.

But makeshift opener Dan Lawrence fell for nine when caught behind off Lahiru Kumara, recalled in place of Vishwa Fernando.

Pope, twice out for six at Old Trafford in his debut match as England skipper in place of the still-injured Ben Stokes, had made just one when he top-edged a pull off paceman Fernando and De Silva held a well-judged catch as he ran back from square leg.

Not for the first time in his long England career, the 33-year-old Root came in with the innings in the balance.

He was on 11 when rapped on the pad by a full-length Kumara delivery to spark a raucous lbw appeal.

Paul Reiffel ruled not out, with Sri Lanka's review seeing the decision upheld on umpire's call.

But no reviews were needed when left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya struck with just his fourth ball, Duckett top-edging a reverse scoop to Kumara on the point boundary as his 47-ball 40 came to a disappointing end.

Former captain Root took guard fresh from his match-clinching 62 not out at Old Trafford, with England faltering at 97-3 come lunch at Lord's.

Root shared stands of 48 and 62 with Harry Brook (33) and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith (21), who scored his maiden Test century at Old Trafford.