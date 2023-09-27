Rohit Sharma becomes second batter to hit over 550 sixes in international cricket

Photo: PTI

Published: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 10:53 PM

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma became only the second batter in the history of cricket to score more than 550 sixes in international cricket.

Rohit tapped into his prime form, took on the bowlers, and dealt effectively with the left-arm pacers, to pull off a magnificent knock of 81.

His 81 included six sixes which took his tally to 551 sixes in international cricket and joined the former West Indies star opener Chris Gayle who has amassed 553 sixes over his decorated career.

Rohit's heroics with the bat weren't enough to take India across the finishing line as India bundled out on 286 while chasing a target of 353.

ALSO READ: