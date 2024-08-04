Revamped Abu Dhabi Junior League to start on September 29

Supplied photo

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 7:26 PM

The Abu Dhabi Junior League (ADJL) has launched registrations for teams interested to play in it its highly anticipated second season, confirmed to start on September 29 at Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH).

The new league season has also undergone structural changes, with 15 playing weeks confirmed and culminating in a new Grand Finals day on February 23 , 2025. Registrations are welcome for all boys and girls teams ranging from Under-8 to Under-14.

"We were impressed with the first season of the Abu Dhabi Junior League and all of us at Abu Dhabi Sports Council took immense pride in the introduction of the emirate's first ever weekly girls-focused 'Warriors' league," said Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council.