Rashid Khan: From refugee to Afghanistan's World Cup warrior

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has played almost 200 one-day internationals and T20s since making his debut in 2015. — AFP

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 7:44 PM

Rashid Khan's rise to become a multi-millionaire cricket superstar began in the most desperate of circumstances as a refugee living in the Pakistan city of Peshawar.

However, as an in-demand franchise cricketer with his box of leg-spin tricks, the 25-year-old has now amassed riches which would have been unimaginable when his family fled the war in Afghanistan.

His most recent deal in the money-spinning Indian Premier League earned him an estimated $1.8 million and he boasts homes in Dubai and Sharjah.

Now, the Afghanistan captain also finds himself just two wins away from the T20 World Cup title.

For the coach who taught him cricket during his formative years in Pakistan, he was always destined for greatness.

"Rashid has a blessed right hand with which he bowls world class deliveries," Rashid's sports teacher Ali Hoti told AFP by telephone from Peshawar.

"His focus, commitment and talent were exemplary and he is now a role model across the borders of Pakistan and Afghanistan."

Ali Hoti shows a framed photograph of Rashid Khan at Islamia cricket club in Peshawar. — AFP

Rashid and his family -- he is one of 11 children -- had followed a well-trodden path from the turmoil of war in Afghanistan to the relative safety of neighbouring Pakistan.

His parents had owned a tyre company in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

The young Rashid was also educated in his adopted home, studying computer science at Peshawar's Islamia College.

"During cricket trials, we saw huge talent in Rashid so we got him admission in computer science. He was a good student as well and that was the start of his career in 2013," added 39-year-old Hoti.

An unassuming teenager of few words, Rashid hit the ground running, scoring a century in a match and then helped his team to the local collegiate final.

"Rashid was a better batter than a bowler but later he developed the skills of leg-break and with his focus attained good success," said Hoti.

"His best trait was to understand the situation of a game."

Rashid's big international break came when former Pakistan skippers Rashid Latif, Inzamam-ul-Haq and fast bowler Kabir Khan coached Afghanistan in the team's early years.

"An Afghanistan team came to Peshawar in 2014 and played some matches during which Rashid's performances caught the eye and the rest is history," added Hoti.

Since making his debut in 2015, Rashid has played almost 200 one-day internationals and T20s.

He has also featured in five Afghanistan Test matches even if his 2018 debut was forgettable as he went 2-154 in an innings defeat by India.

That did not prevent him becoming the youngest ever Test captain at just 20 and his international career has so far yielded a total of 369 wickets.