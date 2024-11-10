Ramiz Raja gets nostalgic as Sharjah celebrates new landmark

Ramiz Raja (third left) and Javagal Srinath (second left) cut a cake alongside cricket officials at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. — Supplied photo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja got nostalgic while celebrating Sharjah Cricket Stadium’s 300th international match recently.

The iconic stadium reached the landmark during the first match of the three-game ODI series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh on November 6.

“Sharjah always brings back some great memories. We had some of our best moments here, especially against India,” Raja said during a special ceremony to celebrate the landmark.

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which hosted its first international tournament in 1984, became the most popular neutral venue in the 1980s and 1990s, drawing top international teams.

“It was a sight to behold, with a full house and with the kind of teams that were playing here. It’s just a great part of my cricketing memory,” Raja said.

The former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman doffed his hat to Abdul Rahman Bukhatir for his visionary leadership.

“Credit to Mr Abdul Rahman Bukhatir because not only was he a great administrator, but he is such a lovely person. He was meticulous in his arrangements and made sure he would send people to the airport to receive us so it was a seamless process and we always looked forward to playing here,” said Raja.

Remarkably, Javagal Srinath, the match referee for the ongoing Bangladesh-Afghanistan series, also made his international debut for India in Sharjah in 1991. "As I said, it brings back great memories and congratulations on this landmark and keep up the good work. We feel completely at home when we are here," said Raja who scored 1203 runs in 37 one-day matches in Sharjah.