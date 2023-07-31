Pakistan to play Afghanistan in three ODIs ahead of Asia Cup

The two teams will play the first two matches in Hambantota

Pakistan will tour Sri Lanka to play Afghanistan in three-match One-Day International series in August.

The two teams will play the first two matches in Hambantota on August 22 and 24 before they travel to Colombo for the final ODI on August 26.

These three matches will provide Babar Azam’s side an opportunity to fine-tune their combinations ahead of the 50-over Asia Cup, which begins on August 30 with Pakistan playing Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The Pakistan team will assemble in Sri Lanka on 17 August and will train for three days before the start of the Afghanistan series.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have played four ODIs and Pakistan have won all of them. The two sides last played each other in the format in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

Schedule

22 Aug – First ODI, Hambantota

24 Aug – Second ODI, Hambantota

26 Aug – Third ODI, Colombo

