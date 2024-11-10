Pakistan signals tough stance on future sports diplomacy with India amid Champions Trophy dispute

Photo: AFP/File

India will not travel to Pakistan for the eight-team Champions Trophy starting in February, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Sunday.

Deteriorating political relations, tense at the best of times, have meant the bitter rivals have not played a bilateral series for over a decade -- with India last touring Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2008.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has received an email from the ICC (International Cricket Council), stating that the Indian board has informed them that their team will not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025," PCB spokesman Sami Ul Hasan told AFP.

"The PCB has forwarded that email to the government of Pakistan for their advice and guidance," Hasan added.

Pakistan is due to host the eight-nation event in three cities -- Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi -- from February 19 to March 9 next year but the final schedule was hanging in the balance with India yet to confirm its participation.

PCB chairman Moshin Naqvi had previously ruled out the possibility of a hybrid event that would have seen India play all its matches on neutral venues in the United Arab Emirates.

"Pakistan has shown great gestures to India in the past, and we'd like to say clearly India shouldn't expect such friendly gestures from us every time," Naqvi said in Lahore on Saturday.

"The government will decide if Pakistan travel for any future event in India if they don't come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

"The PCB will not decide that."

The ICC was set to release the Champions Trophy schedule this week, but the latest stand-off will likely delay that announcement.

The Champions Trophy is the premier ODI competition after the World Cup, with the upcoming event featuring Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.

Monday marks the 100-day countdown to the event.

Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan have fought three wars since being carved out of the subcontinent's partition in 1947 and that rivalry is often reflected on the cricket field.