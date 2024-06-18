Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf breaks silence after video of scuffle with fan goes viral

Ledecky dominated in the 400m freestyle championship before a crowd of 20,689 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium
After a video of him getting into a scuffle with a fan went viral on the internet, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf opened up on the incident and said that when it comes to his parents and family members, he won't hesitate to react accordingly.
At the T20 World Cup 2024, Rauf picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.73 in four matches.
A video surfaced on social networking sites that showed Rauf involved in a heated altercation with a fan in the US. The Pakistan pacer was with a family member who was trying to stop him during the heated conversation.
Rauf took to his official X account and said that since the video was viral he found it necessary to open up on it. The 30-year-old added that he is ready to receive all kinds of feedback from the public.
He concluded by saying that it is important to show respect towards people and their family members.
"I decided not to bring this on social media, but now that the video is out, I feel it is necessary to address the situation. As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback from the public. They are entitled to support us or criticize us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parents or my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions," Rauf wrote on X.
Pakistan ended their T20 World Cup campaign with a three-wicket win over Ireland in Florida on Sunday, a dead rubber after India and USA, from Group A, advanced to the Super 8 stage. Placed in Group A, Pakistan endured back-to-back defeats against the co-hosts USA and then to their bitter rival, India.
They bounced back with two wins on the trot, but it wasn't enough to turn their woeful campaign around and secure a spot in the Super 8.
