Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs

Satwik and Chirag, the 2022 Commonwealth Games champions, extended their winning streak to 10 matches
Pakistan completed a 2-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka after Noman Ali's career-best 7-70 fashioned a comprehensive victory by an innings and 222 runs in the second Test on Thursday.
Having conceded a lead of 410, Sri Lanka's defeat was only a matter of time and left-arm spinner Noman spun a web around the batsmen at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground as Pakistan romped home inside four days.
Angelo Mathews remained unbeaten on 63 but Sri Lanka, who managed 166 in the first innings, were all out for 188 in the second.
Earlier, Pakistan batted two overs on day four, allowing Mohammad Rizwan to complete his half-century before declaring on 576-5.
Agha Salman remained unbeaten on 132 after opener Abdullah Shafique's career-best 201 had laid the foundation for Pakistan's mammoth total.
'I and Joshua admire him and we're pleased to have him on our land,' said Da Silva's mother after meeting the Indian batting sensation
Vietnam will take valuable lessons despite defeat to US on debut
With one sterling round of 63 the Spaniard moved from the middle of the pack to second place with 18 holes to play at Hoylake
Australia trail by 61 runs in the second innings with only one day's play remaining at the Old Trafford on Sunday
The Serb was spotted at the world-famous Copacabana beach in Croatia on his luxury yacht together with his wife Jelena and kids, Stefan and Tara
The seven-time world champion ended a barren run stretching back 33 races by claiming a record-increasing 104th pole of his career