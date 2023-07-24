Pakistan batsmen punish Sri Lanka with 'Bazball' in second Test

At one stage Pakistan were scoring at 6.5 runs an over, with the 50 coming up in 50 balls and the 100 arriving in 101 deliveries

Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique plays a shot during the first day of the second Test against Sri Lanka. — AFP

By AP Published: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 5:43 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 5:44 PM

Pakistan’s new aggressive approach, similar to England's 'Bazball', paid rich dividends as they bowled out Sri Lanka for 166 before racing to 145-2 in reply on day one of the second Test on Monday.

Pakistan, 1-0 up in the two-match series, are in complete control despite losing the toss and having to field first at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

At one stage the tourists were scoring at 6.5 runs an over, with the 50 coming up in 50 balls and the 100 arriving in 101 deliveries.

Abdullah Shafique needed only 49 deliveries to reach his fifth Test half-century while Shan Masood raced to his seventh half-century in just 44 balls.

Asitha Fernando claimed the first Pakistan wicket to fall, removing Imam-ul-Haq for six, before coming back for a second spell and having Masood caught at wide mid-on for 51.

Shafique, who was dropped by Prabath Jayasuriya off his own bowling on 42, reached 74 not out at stumps, with captain Babar Azam unbeaten on 8.

Earlier, leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed took 4-69 and fast bowler Naseem Shah claimed 3-41 as Sri Lanka were bowled out by a Pakistan side bowling to aggressive fields.

The home team made a bad start when opening batsman Nishan Madushka was run out for 4 in the third over.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne pushed the ball into the covers and attempted a single but Masood threw down the stumps with a direct hit.

Pakistan were excellent in the field and Masood also ran out tail-ender Jayasuriya with a direct hit later, but the damage for Sri Lanka was done in the morning session as they slumped to 36-4.

Sri Lanka were guilty of throwing away wickets. Kusal Mendis hit one straight to cover on 6, Angelo Mathews was caught behind for 9 and Karunaratne dragged the ball onto the stumps after attempting an expansive drive on 17.

An 85-run stand for the fifth wicket steadied the innings before Dinesh Chandimal, who had been peppered by short bowling, hit Naseem straight to mid-wicket on 34.

Dhananjaya de Silva, who shared the big partnership with Chandimal, top-scored with 57 before falling to Abrar.

An hour’s play was lost in the morning due to rain and 13 overs were lost in the day.

ALSO READ: